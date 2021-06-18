Contact Us
Suffolk County Man Accused Of Fighting With Officer During Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Willie Kennedy
Willie Kennedy Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly fighting with a police officer during a traffic stop.

The 37-year-old Amityville resident was arrested for assault around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, June 16 in Bellmore, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an officer from the Community Oriented Police Enforcement unit spotted a 2013 Infiniti traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of Bellmore Avenue with altered and an unreadable license plate.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Willie Kennedy, became uncooperative and combative, police said.

"Kennedy refused to comply with the officer's verbal commands and a struggle ensued," police said.

The officer, who was taken to an area hospital, suffered multiple injuries to his hands, arms, and knees.

Kennedy, who was subdued and arrested was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Resisting arrest,
  • Obstructing governmental administration 

 He was arraigned on Thursday, June 17, in Mineola.

