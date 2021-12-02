Suffolk County Man Accused Of Breaking Store Windows With Shovel

A 26-year-old Long Island man is facing charges after police said he broke store windows with a shovel.

Dwight Clermont, of Amityville, was charged with six counts of second-degree criminal mischief and seven counts of third-degree criminal mischief, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the incident happened in Hempstead at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Officers responded to a report of multiple cars with broken windshields on Lawrence Street near Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the broken windshields, and a witness told them that a man was seen smashing store windows with a shovel on Fulton Avenue, NCPD reported.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Clermont, a short time later on Fulton Avenue near Surrey Lane, authorities said.

Police ordered Clermont to drop the shovel, and he was arrested without incident, NCPD said.

Police said Clermont is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 2.

