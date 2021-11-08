Contact Us
Suffolk County Dirt Bike Crash Hospitalizes Two Teens, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: Image by Adriano Bonfim / Pixabay

The Suffolk County Police Department said the crash happened at 10th Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma at about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Police said the 13-year-old Huntington boy rode his bike over a ramp when his rear tire struck the 18-year-old Massapequa Park man in the face.

The 13-year-old was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

The 18-year-old was also taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, SCPD reported.

