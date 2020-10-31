State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

State Police are searching for a man who never showed up in court after he was arrested in April of 2016 for driving while intoxicated on Long Island.

A bench warrant was issued by the Nassau County Court for the arrest of 30-year-old Nester Ramirez-Ramirez in May of 2017.

Ramirez-Ramirez stands at 5-foot-6, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Those with information pertaining to the wanted man's whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

