State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

New York State Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to locate a wanted man who has been at large for more than a decade.

Vincent Anunziata, 67, is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale for bail jumping following his arrest for driving while intoxicated in 2007.

Police said that Anunziata was arrested for a DWI on Aug. 14, 2007, and a bench warrant was issued on Dec. 17, 2007, when he failed to appear in court.

Anunziata has been described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

