State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a 38-year-old man who has been wanted in Nassau County for more than six years on a bench warrant for a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.

Jermaine Chapman is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County First District Court after failing to appear at court proceedings following an arrest on the drug charge on April 25, 2014. A bench warrant was issued for him on July 22 that year.

Chapman has been described as a 5-foot-11 African American weighing approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.