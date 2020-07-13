State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

A Long Island man who has been wanted by New York State Police for the better part of a decade following his arrest for alleged impaired driving.

New York State Police investigators in East Meadow issued an alert for Samuel Edwards, 33, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Nov. 17, 2013 and i snow wanted by police and the Nassau County First District Court.

A bench warrant for Edwards was issued on Jan. 13, 2014 after Edwards failed to appear in court to respond to the DWI charge.

Edwards has been described by State Police as being approximately 5-foot-2 weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.