State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Naubon Osborne
Naubon Osborne Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a man who has been wanted following his arrest more than 12 years ago.

New York State Police troopers in Farmingdale are attempting to track down Naubon Osborne, who is wanted following his arrest for driving while intoxicated on March 22, 2008.

An arrest warrant was issued for Osborne’s arrest by the court on Oct. 15, 2009.

Osborne, 43, was described as being 6-foot-3, weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Osborne’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

