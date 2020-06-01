State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Recognize him?

State Police on Long Island are attempting to locate a man who has been wanted by investigators since a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in 2010.

An alert was issued by New York State Police Troop L in Farmingdale for Jorge Acevedo, who is wanted by New York State Police and the Nassau County Court following his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated on May 9, 2009.

Acevedo later failed to make court appearances, and the warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 13, 2020.

Investigators described Acevedo, 38, as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Acevedo’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

