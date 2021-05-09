Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Who's Been Wanted Seven-Plus Years

Zak Failla
Edwin Escobar
Edwin Escobar Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a man who has been wanted by New York State Police investigators for more than seven years following his arrest for alleged impaired driving.

Edwin Escobar, 43, is wanted by police in Nassau County following his arrest for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated on Jan. 20, 2014.

Escobar - also known as “Carlos Marquez” - failed to appear in court and a warrant for his arrest was issued by New York State Police on March 31, 2014.

Anyone with information regarding Escobar’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

