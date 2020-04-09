Speeding Suffolk County Driver Was Drunk With Child In Car, Sheriff Says

A speeding driver was arrested on Long Island after he was allegedly drunk with a child in the car during a traffic stop.

Bay Shore resident Raymond Laboy was stopped just before 11:30 p.m. in Bay Shore on Thursday, Sept. 3 on Union Boulevard near the intersection of Saxon Avenue when he was clocked driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone while swerving in and out of his lane, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said.

While speaking with Laboy, a deputy said that his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his movements were unsteady and he had the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the sheriff's office.

At the time of the stop, Laboy’s 13-year-old son was a passenger in the front seat, the sheriff's office said.

Laboy was arrested for violating the Child Passenger Protection Act and transported to Suffolk County Police headquarters where he submitted to a chemical blood test, which is pending.

Laboy, 37, was arrested and charged with:

endangering the welfare of a child,

unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated DWI with a child in the car,

multiple traffic offenses.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said that his deputies will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and issued a warning that during the Labor Day holiday weekend, they will be out in force.

“We often see an increase in people driving while intoxicated during holiday weeks and I can assure you we will be out in force this Labor Day weekend,” he said. “If you are driving drunk, Suffolk’s deputies will find you, we will track you down, and we will arrest you.

“Call an Uber, give the keys to a friend, or sleep it off, but don’t get behind that wheel.”

