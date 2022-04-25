Southampton Man Holds Officers At Bay For Hours, Police Say

A reported suicidal person on Long Island held police at bay for more than four hours while throwing oil-filled bottles at officers, according to police.

The incident began in Southampton around 7:15 a.m., Friday, April 22.

According to Southampton Town Police, the department received a call reporting a missing person who was suicidal.

Patrol officers, along with members of the detective division were able to locate the individual at about 3 p.m., in the Riverwoods Mobile Home Park, located on Route 104 in Riverside, said Lt. Todd Spencer, of the Southampton Police.

When officers arrived, the man fled into his residence and refused to come out to be evaluated, Spencer said.

He then began acting irrationally and it was determined that he suffered from what was believed to be a self-inflicted cut to his wrist, police said.

The man came out of his residence several times throwing oil-filled bottles, holding a gasoline can with a rag inserted in the spout, and brandishing a large knife, Spencer said.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene along with the emergency services unit, as well as a Polish-speaking officer -- the man's native language, Spencer added.

After a standoff of approximately three hours members of the emergency service unit were able to take the man into custody, police said.

He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

