South Jamesport Resident Accused Of Assaulting Man With Skateboard

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man with a skateboard during an altercation.

The incident took place in South Jamesport, a hamlet in Riverhead, around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, April 24.

Arriving patrol units located a man suffering from a laceration to the head after being hit with a skateboard in the head and arm, said the Riverhead Police.

The victim reported to police that he knew the identity of the suspect. A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was located a short distance away, police said.

The detective squad was requested and responded to the scene to further the investigation. It was determined that Aaron Hallock, age 45, of South Jamesport struck the victim in the head and arm with a skateboard, police said.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hallock was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault.

