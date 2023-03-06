Smithtown Man Caught Masturbating Around Kids In Kohl's Store: Police

A 27-year-old Long Island man is facing charges after masturbating in a Kohl's store, authorities said.

Christopher Honnold, of Smithtown, was walking around the store in Secaucus, New Jersey, around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, "gratifying himself in view of the public where children under the age of 13 could observe him," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Honnold left the store after being approached by a loss prevention officer, but surrendered to Secaucus police on Monday, March 6, and was charged with sexual assault. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

