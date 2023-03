A Long Island man was killed in a crash in Vermont.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 10 on Main Street in the town of Cavendish, according to Vermont State Police.

Suffolk County resident Mark Funt, age 75, of Setauket, was riding an Artic Cat snowmobile when it crashed, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.