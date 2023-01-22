Selden Woman Killed After Compact SUV Overturns In Yaphank, Infant Daughter Avoids Injury

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash that left a Long Island woman dead.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Yaphank.

The woman was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her 1-year-old daughter as a passenger, on the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a chain link fence, overturned, and came to a stop in the woods off the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Fay Vella, age 41, of Selden, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

Her daughter was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was evaluated and released to a family member.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the SCPD Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

