Selden Woman Charged After Massage Parlor Investigation

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island spa was shutdown for violations and an employee was arrested for allegedly performing massages without a license.
An employee of a Long Island spa has been charged with unauthorized practice of a profession for performing massages without a license.

The incident took place in Brookhaven around 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at the 692 A Spa, located on Middle County Road.

According to the Suffolk County Police, officers coordinated with Brookhaven town investigators, building inspector, and fire marshal to investigate numerous quality of life complaints including prostitution.

Jing Ou, age 40, of Queens, was arrested after performing massages without a license, police said.

Brookhaven town officials and the Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued 20 summonses. The establishment was shut down.

Ou will be arraigned at a later date.

