Selden Man Dies After Medical Van Slams Into House, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed when the medical van he was driving crashed into a residence, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County resident William Zeliniski, age 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when he left the road and slammed into a residence in Center Moriches at 129 Frowein Rd., according to Suffolk County Police.

Zeliniski, a Selden resident, was then rushed to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he later died.

A passenger in the van as well as the occupants inside the house at the time of the crash were not injured.

The van has since been impounded. Police are still investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-8752.

