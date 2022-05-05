Seen Them? Four Wanted For Stealing $1.5K Worth Of Items From Long Island Home Depot

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a group of suspects who allegedly stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Long Island Home Depot location.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, May 4, which released photos of four men who allegedly stole electronics from Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18. Before they fled in a white Infinite with the license plate "992901R."

Police said that the stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $1,550.

No other descriptive information on the suspects was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the two men or who has information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

