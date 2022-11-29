Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards In Melville, Making $6K In Purchases

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are searching for two women who are wanted for stealing credit cards from a customer at a Long Island restaurant and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases.
Authorities are searching for two women who are wanted for stealing credit cards from a customer at a Long Island restaurant and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for two women who are wanted for stealing credit cards from a customer at a Long Island restaurant and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Two women stole credit cards from a purse hanging on a chair at TOA Asian Fusion, located on Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The women then used the credit cards to make about $6,000 worth of purchases at Apple and Bloomingdale’s in Huntington Station, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.