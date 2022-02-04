Seen Him? Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Vacuums, TVs In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $1,615 from a Long Island store.

The man stole vacuums and televisions from Walmart in Islandia at noon on Monday, Jan. 31, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The store is located at 850 Veterans Memorial Highway, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

