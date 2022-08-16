Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Burglarizing Lake Ronkonkoma Store Twice

Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing the same Long Island store twice last month.

A man broke into E Smoke & Convenience, located at 370 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Aug. 15.

He stole cash, cartons of cigarettes, and boxes of Kratom and rolling paper, authorities said.

Then at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the man broke into the store again and stole cash and cigarettes, Crime Stoppers said.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his mid-30s, with a thin build, dark hair, and a beard, authorities said.

Authorities said the man has tattoos on his right forearm.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

