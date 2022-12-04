Contact Us
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Islandia Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from an Islandia store.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store.

A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The store is located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

