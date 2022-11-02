Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Equipment From Middle Island Walmart

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Middle Island Walmart.
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Middle Island Walmart. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Long Island store.

A man stole the merchandise from Walmart in Middle Island on Thursday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Authorities said the store is located at 750 Middle Country Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.