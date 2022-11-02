Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Equipment From Middle Island Walmart

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing fishing equipment from a Long Island store.

A man stole the merchandise from Walmart in Middle Island on Thursday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Authorities said the store is located at 750 Middle Country Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

