Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Cash From ATM In Deer Park Restaurant

Police & Fire

Nicole Valinote
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing cash from an ATM in a Deer Park restaurant last month.
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing cash from an ATM in a Long Island restaurant last month.

The incident happened in Edgewood Bar and Grill, located at 511 Commack Road in Deer Park, at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

