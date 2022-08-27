Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $400 In Cologne, Perfume From Shirley Store

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing $400 worth of perfume and cologne from a Long Island store last month.

A man stole merchandise from Kohl's, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Aug. 25.

He fled the scene in a black Acura sedan with Ohio license plates, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.