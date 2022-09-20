Seen Him? Man Accused Of Stealing Speaker From Setauket Walmart

Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing a speaker from a Walmart on Long Island.

A man stole a Bose SoundLink speaker from the store, which is located at 3990 Nesconset Highway in Setauket, on Monday, Aug. 29, the Suffolk County Police Department reported on Monday, Sept. 19.

SCPD said the man damaged a lock on a display case at about 11 a.m. and stole the speaker.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

