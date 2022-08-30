Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley

Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month.

A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

