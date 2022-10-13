Search Launched For Missing Person Off Coast Of Fire Island

Authorities are searching for a person who went missing off the coast of Fire Island.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast reported that shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13, it received an emergency alert about 25 miles southeast of Fire Island.

"An HC-144 airplane and MH-60 helicopter were immediately launched from Air Station Cape Cod," the Coast Guard reported. "Aircrew reported a white cooler, oil sheen and other debris."

A motor lifeboat also began to search the area.

During the search, a survivor who was suffering from "significant injuries" was recovered, officials said.

As of the report at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said one person remained missing and was believed to be wearing a lifejacket.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.