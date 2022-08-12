Contact Us
Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Joe Lombardi
West Avenue in West Sayville.
West Avenue in West Sayville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man.

The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. 

The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him, said police.

The man, identified as Joe Zdenek, age 82, of Sayville, was transported by Sayville Community Ambulance to Southside Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

