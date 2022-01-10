Sag Harbor Man Nabbed With Double-Barrel Shotgun, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun in violation of an active order of protection.

Benjamin Lehmann, age 30, of Sag Harbor, was arrested by Riverhead Police on Friday, Dec. 31 during a traffic stop.

According to Det. Mark Stromski, of the Riverhead Police, during the stop, officers found Lehmann was in possession of a 12-gauge double-barreled shotgun in violation of the court order.

Lehmann was placed under arrest and charged with criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, and various vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

Lehmann was processed and arraigned by the Riverhead Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.