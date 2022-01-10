Contact Us
Police & Fire

Sag Harbor Man Nabbed With Double-Barrel Shotgun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun in violation of an active order of protection.
Benjamin Lehmann, age 30, of Sag Harbor, was arrested by Riverhead Police on Friday, Dec. 31 during a traffic stop.

According to Det. Mark Stromski, of the Riverhead Police, during the stop, officers found Lehmann was in possession of a 12-gauge double-barreled shotgun in violation of the court order.

Lehmann was placed under arrest and charged with criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, and various vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

Lehmann was processed and arraigned by the Riverhead Justice Court.

