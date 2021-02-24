Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cases Of More Contagious South African Strain Have Now Been Reported In These States
Police & Fire

Roommate Breaks Front Door During Dispute, Injures Officer On Long Island, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Vicale
Joseph Vicale Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly fighting with his two roommates, breaking a door, and then resisted arrest.

Joseph Vicale, age 20, of Seaford, was arrested following the incident around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, in Seaford, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance. Vicale had a verbal dispute with two other occupants in the residence. He then broke the glass in the front door causing lacerations to his arms and debris on his body, police said.d

The arriving officer encountered Vicale who had a large piece of glass in his hand. The officer gave commands for him to drop the glass and he complied. 

But when the officer went to put Vicale under arrest, he began to flail his arms and resist. The officer subdued and Vicale and he was placed under arrest. 

During the struggle, the officer’s eyes came in contact with small fragments of glass on the subject’s body and suffered irritated eyes and blurred vision.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released.

Vicale was charged with:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Assault
  • Two counts of menacing
  • Harassment 
  •  Resisting arrest 
  • Obstructing governmental administration 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.