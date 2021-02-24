Roommate Breaks Front Door During Dispute, Injures Officer On Long Island, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly fighting with his two roommates, breaking a door, and then resisted arrest.

Joseph Vicale, age 20, of Seaford, was arrested following the incident around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, in Seaford, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance. Vicale had a verbal dispute with two other occupants in the residence. He then broke the glass in the front door causing lacerations to his arms and debris on his body, police said.d

The arriving officer encountered Vicale who had a large piece of glass in his hand. The officer gave commands for him to drop the glass and he complied.

But when the officer went to put Vicale under arrest, he began to flail his arms and resist. The officer subdued and Vicale and he was placed under arrest.

During the struggle, the officer’s eyes came in contact with small fragments of glass on the subject’s body and suffered irritated eyes and blurred vision.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and released.

Vicale was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Assault

Two counts of menacing

Harassment

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.