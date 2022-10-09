Riverhead Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Trees, Mailbox In Southampton, Police Say

A 33-year-old woman was accused of driving intoxicated after police said she crashed into trees and a mailbox on Long Island.

Police received a report of a crash on Ludlam Avenue in Riverside at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Officers determined that Dajoun Strange, of Riverhead, drove her vehicle while intoxicated and struck curbing, a mailbox, and trees, authorities said.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police reported.

Police said Strange was held for morning arraignment.

