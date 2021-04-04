Ram Truck Stolen From Long Island Business Found Crashed, Police Say

Police are investigating a commercial burglary on Long Island that involved the theft of a 2018 Ram truck.

The burglary occurred around 6:15 a.m., Friday, April 2, at the Firestone Store, located at 5200 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an employee of Firestone arrived at work and noticed a bay window had been broken to the store.

As the employee continued through the store he noticed a bay door was smashed and an unknown suspect had removed a 2018 Ram truck from the work area through the damaged bay door, police said.

The vehicle was located by Seventh Precinct Officers in front of 5100 Sunrise Highway with significant damage and no occupants, police said.

There is no description of the possible subject.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.