Police Seeking Help Locating Patchogue Hit-Run Driver

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The crash took place in Suffolk County on Saturday, March 4, in Patchogue.

According to police, a man was crossing North Ocean Avenue at West Lakewood Street when he was struck by a gray sedan.

The injured man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

