Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Shirley Robber

Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole $250 from al customer at a deli. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a business last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man forcibly took $250 cash from an employee’s pocket at Lucky Deli, at 20 Floyd Road in Shirley on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.