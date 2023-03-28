Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Shirley Robber

Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly robbed a business last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man forcibly took $250 cash from an employee’s pocket at Lucky Deli, at 20 Floyd Road in Shirley on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

