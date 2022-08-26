Contact Us
Police Seek Duo Accused Of Stealing $3.5K In Electrical Supplies From Medford Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing $3,550 worth of electrical supplies from a Medford store.
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing about $3,550 worth of electrical supplies from a Long Island store.

Two men stole merchandise, including aluminum cables and copper writing, from Lowe's, located at 2796 Route 112 in Medford, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

They left the store's parking lot in a black SUV, authorities said. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

