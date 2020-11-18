Police Searching For Suspect In Violent Long Island Gas Station Robbery

Police are investigating a violent robbery at a Long Island gas station where the clerk was thrown on the floor.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at the BP gas station at 133 Cuttermill Road in Great Neck, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a white male smashed the front glass door station with a large cinder block and then entered the station where he demanded money from the cashier.

He then threw the 63-year-old cashier on the floor and grabbed the cash register off the counter and ran out of the station, police said.

The suspect is described as being around 35 years old, with short dark hair, a thin build, and approximately 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, and dark jeans.

The man fled the scene by entering the passenger side of a blue, Chevrolet sedan.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above robbery to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.