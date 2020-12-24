Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Searching For Suspect After A Long Island TD Bank Is Robbed For Second Straight Day

The TD Bank in Westbury
The TD Bank in Westbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect after a Long Island TD bank was robbed for the second day in a row. 

The latest robbery took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the bank located at 6060 Brush Hollow Road in Westbury, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the TD Bank, approached a teller, and handed a note demanding money. 

The teller surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction. 

The man is described as being Black, 6-foot tall, with a stocky build, and wearing dark clothing.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the TD Bank in Hempstead was robbed by a suspect described as being a Black male,  about 5-foot-9 with a stocky build.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

