Police Searching For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home on Long Island.

Christian Guirand was last seen walking away from his house on Liberty Avenue in Uniondale at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said Christian was reported missing to police at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Police said Guirand is 5'3 and 140 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description and possible destination are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

