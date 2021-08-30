Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Woman Wins $5 Million In NY Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Christian Guirand was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Christian Guirand was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home on Long Island.

Christian Guirand was last seen walking away from his house on Liberty Avenue in Uniondale at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said Christian was reported missing to police at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Police said Guirand is 5'3 and 140 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description and possible destination are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.