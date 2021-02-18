Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Searching For Man Who Followed Woman Into Long Island Home, Before Stealing Purse

Kathy Reakes
The area of the theft. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman inside her Long Island home and then, after asking for money, stole her purse.

The incident took place around 3;15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Westbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, after returning home from grocery shopping, the victim, a 72-year-old woman, was approached by a Black man who asked her if she needed help bringing her packages into her Westbury Lane home. 

After telling the man she didn’t need any help, he then followed her into her home and asked for some water. The victim, out of fear, complied and brought the man a bottle of water. The man, after asking for some money, then forcibly took the victim's purse and fled the home, police said.

He was last seen getting on a blue bicycle and fleeing the scene on Westbury Avenue.

The uninjured victim further described the man as being a light-skinned Black man in his early 30s. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket, and a winter hat with a Pom-Pom on top.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

