Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Tools Worth $400 From Suffolk County Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth nearly $400 from a Suffolk County store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a sedan. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth nearly $400 from a Suffolk County store.

The Suffolk County Police Department said a man entered the Lowe's located at 100 Express Drive North in Commack shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. SCPD said he stole a Dewalt biscuit joiner and Bosch hammer drill.

He then fled the scene in a sedan.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

