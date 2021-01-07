Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Searching For Long Island Bank Robber

Kathy Reakes
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank on Long Island.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Chase Bank located at 3285 Long Beach Road in Oceanside, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, an unknown man entered the bank and approached the teller, demanded money, and announced a robbery. 

The teller complied and the man fled east on East Cortland Avenue with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

There were 10 employees and two customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as being a white male with an average wearing a black knit hat, a camouflage neck gator, and a blue flannel shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

 All callers will remain anonymous.

