Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing $2.6K From Huntington Station Store

Police are searching for three people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Long Island store.

Three suspects stole about $2,600 from a cashier at Saks Fifth Avenue in Huntington Station at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The store is located at 230 Walt Whitman Road.

Authorities said one of the suspects was a man wearing a white t-shirt and a dark-colored hat and one suspect was a man wearing an orange t-shirt and a white hat.

The third suspect, described as a female with no age description provided, wore a black shirt and a green skirt, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips may be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.