Police Search For Suspect Who Burglarized Riverhead Farm

An investigation is underway after a suspect burglarized a farm on Long Island.

Police in Suffolk County received a report from an employee at the Crescent Duck Farm, located at 10 Edgar Ave. in Riverhead, at about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

The employee said when he arrived at work, he realized someone was inside and called police, authorities said.

Police cleared the building and a K9 unit searched the perimeter, but the suspect wasn't located, Riverhead Police reported.

Surveillance footage showed a male suspect searching the interior of the building, police said.

Police reported that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and gloves.

After searching the building, police determined that the suspect had taken a small amount of cash from an office, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

