Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Woman Charged With DWI In Connection To Fatal Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect Who Burglarized Riverhead Farm

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Crescent Duck Farm in Riverhead
Crescent Duck Farm in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a suspect burglarized a farm on Long Island.

Police in Suffolk County received a report from an employee at the Crescent Duck Farm, located at 10 Edgar Ave. in Riverhead, at about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

The employee said when he arrived at work, he realized someone was inside and called police, authorities said.

Police cleared the building and a K9 unit searched the perimeter, but the suspect wasn't located, Riverhead Police reported.

Surveillance footage showed a male suspect searching the interior of the building, police said.

Police reported that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and gloves.

After searching the building, police determined that the suspect had taken a small amount of cash from an office, authorities said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.