Police Search For Man Who Set Vehicle On Fire In West Babylon

Police have asked the public for help locating a man who set a vehicle on fire on Long Island.

A man set a parked vehicle on fire at 730 South Railroad Ave. in West Babylon at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said two other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Police said the man fled the scene, traveling east.

He was wearing a red jacket and gray pants, police said.

Watch a video of the incident here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

