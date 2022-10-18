Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens

Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store.

The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Authorities said a man approached a woman while she was shopping, and when the woman rejected his advances, he slapped her on the buttocks and left the store on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

