Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Shirts Worth $1,500 In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Polo shirts worth a total of about $1,500 from a Long Island store.
Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing Polo shirts worth a total of about $1,500 from a Long Island store.

Two men stole the shirts from Bloomingdale's in Huntington Station on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the store is located at 270 Walt Whitman Road.

The men are about 25 to 35 years old, Crime Stoppers reported. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

