Police On Long Island Searching For Man Who Exposed Himself To Woman Walking

Police are searching for a man who allegedly was exposing and touching his genitals in his vehicle as he drove slowly past a woman on Long Island.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 21 on Great Neck Road, in Great Neck, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the 47-year-woman was walking southbound on Great Neck Road when she heard whistling coming from a dark-colored four-door sedan.

As the car slowly drove next to the woman she saw an unknown man exposing and touching his genitals, police said.

The victim was able to take a picture of the man and vehicle and then started walking toward the entrance of the H-Mart located at 495 Great Neck Road.

The vehicle the man was driving. Nassau County Police

She watched as the vehicle turn westbound onto Northern Boulevard.

The man is described as being Black, heavyset, in his 50’s with a gray beard and wearing a blue jacket.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

