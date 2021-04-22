Police On Long Island Searching For Man Who Exposed Himself To Woman Walking

Police are searching for a man who allegedly was exposing and touching his genitals in his vehicle as he drove slowly past a woman on Long Island.
The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 21 on Great Neck Road, in Great Neck, said the Nassau County Police.
According to detectives, the 47-year-woman was walking southbound on Great Neck Road when she heard whistling coming from a dark-colored four-door sedan.
As the car slowly drove next to the woman she saw an unknown man exposing and touching his genitals, police said.
The victim was able to take a picture of the man and vehicle and then started walking toward the entrance of the H-Mart located at 495 Great Neck Road.
She watched as the vehicle turn westbound onto Northern Boulevard.
The man is described as being Black, heavyset, in his 50’s with a gray beard and wearing a blue jacket.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.
All callers will remain anonymous.
