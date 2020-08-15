Police: Man Spits At One Responding Officer, Kicks Another During Incident At Long Island Bar

A 23-year-old man is facing a host of charges after he spit at one responding officer and kicked another during an incident at a Long Island bar.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 in Great Neck.

Police officers responded for a disturbance at the Bakers Hill Tavern, located on Middle Neck Road.

Kevin Rodriguez, of Great Neck, approached responding officers and began to yell at them, Nassau County Police said.

Officers ordered Rodriguez to disperse several times, and he refused, police said.

Rodriguez, while flaring his arms in an aggressive manner, then approached an officer, according to police.

Officers placed Rodriguez under arrest, at which time he spit in an officer’s face, police said.

While Rodriguez was being placed into a police ambulance, he kicked another officer in the head, police said.

Rodriguez was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Both officers were also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez was charged with:

assaulting a police officer,

obstructing governmental administration,

disorderly conduct,

two counts of harassment,

and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 16 in Mineola.

